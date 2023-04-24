COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — Joe Hama has no problem admitting that his three bulldogs have made becoming an empty nester easier.

“They are a part of my family, he told Nexstar’s WJW, describing them as being “like my kids.”

The Hama family says they receive packages on a daily basis. Every time, the delivery driver is met with at least one of the three Hama family dogs.

The encounter has always gone well. That is, until this past weekend.

“The outcome could have been horrifying, so thinking about what could have happened does make me frustrated,” Hama explained.

On Saturday morning, the Hama family’s Ring camera captured an encounter that has left them frustrated.

The video shows a delivery driver dropping off a package to their home before being chased back into his car by one of the bulldogs. All three dogs appeared not to be restrained, and two others can be seen following closely behind the first.

Hama admits his dog should not have acted the way it did.

“I think on our part, we learned we need to change our ways,” Hama said.

But what happened next is also behavior Hama wants to see change.

Instead of backing out of the driveway and leaving, this driver did the exact opposite, appearing to drive forward. Hama believes this driver intended to hit his dog.

“If I was to talk to the driver, I’d say I get it. You can be frustrated, but you have to be able to step back from the situation.”

On Monday, Hama says his family received several apologies from Amazon’s staff.

The family emphasized that they do not want to see this driver lose his job. They just want him to learn from this situation, like they have.

“Absolutely. It was a learning lesson for the both of us,” said Hama.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to WJW’s request for comment.