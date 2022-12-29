SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 35 years of delivering mail in downtown Scranton, including to the WBRE Scranton office, ‘Tex the mailman’ is officially retiring.

His real name is Cary Zuckero, but, everybody on his route knows him as Tex.

The Ritz Theatre held a small celebration in his honor, including a special cake in the style of a mail letter, and put a nice farewell message on the marquee.

After his last day on Friday, Tex says he will focus on playing guitar and making music which has been a lifelong passion.