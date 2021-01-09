A woman arrested after assaulting a State Police Trooper

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A single-vehicle crash leads to a woman assaulting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Susquehanna County.

According to state police members of the Gibson patrol unit responded to a crash, Thursday evening around 5 P.M.

Troopers investigated the scene where the woman operating the vehicle was suspected to be driving under the influence.

The woman, Jennifer Moody, age 27, from Hunlock Creek, began verbally assaulting the trooper, resisting arrest.

As the trooper was placing her in his vehicle, Moody purposefully spit in the trooper’s eyes and stated she has Hepatitis B and hopes the trooper contracts the disease.

Moody stated she has knowledge of how the diseases is transferred because she is a practicing nurse at Ascension Lourdes Hospital in New York State.

Due to the assault of an officer and the current pandemic, Moody has been charged with, felony aggravated assault and felony weapons of mass destruction, and driving under the influence.

The trooper exposed was taken to Endless Mountain Hospital in Susquehanna County.

Moody will be arraigned on the above charges, Pennsylvania State Police Gibson is currently investigating the event.