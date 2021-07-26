A routine traffic stop turns into a foot pursuit.

WILLIAMSPORT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A routine traffic stop in Upper Augusta Township, turned into a foot pursuit.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, July 25, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2018 BMW 530i. As the vehicle came to a stop, the rear seat passenger exited the car and fled.

A foot pursuit then ensued and the suspect discarded several items while trying to evade officers, including several drug-related items and a handgun, police say.

State police apprehended the suspect and identified him as Erick Locke, 23, of Williamsport.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court.