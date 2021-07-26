A routine traffic stop turns into a foot pursuit.

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A routine traffic stop in Upper Augusta Township, turned into a foot pursuit.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, July 25, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2018 BMW 530i. As the vehicle came to a stop, the rear seat passenger exited the car and fled.

A foot pursuit then ensued and the suspect discarded several items while trying to evade officers, including several drug-related items and a handgun, police say.

State police apprehended the suspect and identified him as Erick Locke, 23, of Williamsport.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos