A Little Love: Shylynn & Tatiyana

POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Some amazingly talented kids looking for their forever home had a chance to meet prospective families at this Summer’s Matching Event through the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN).

Eyewitness News spent an afternoon with a few of those kids at Kalahari Resorts in the Poconos to test their skills at mini golf and have a few laughs.

Twelve-year-old Shylynn and 15-year-old Tatiyana are both looking for their forever family. Shylynn looks forward to having new experiences as a family when she finds her match someday.

“Soccer, gymnastics, vacations, and family time,” says Shylynn. “I need somebody who talks to me a lot. I need someone who would help me and care for me.”

Shylynn does well in school and support from parents could have an impact in the here and now.

“I love math, definitely math,” says Shylynn. “I do extra work usually at math class. Always.”

But that guidance could also help with her dreams going forward.

“Either I want to be a president or I want to be a singer, or a model,” says Shylynn. “I think I can handle it!”

The other member of our mini golf group is Tatiyana. She’s a little more on the shy side and didn’t feel comfortable being interviewed on camera. But adoption recruiter Kimberly Hillman can’t say enough good things about her.

“Tatiyana is a sweet, sassy, witty, charming 15-and-a-half-year-old girl,” says Hillman, who works for Pinebrook Family Answers. “She really is a great kid to hang out with and spend time with.”

Tatiyana loves music and wants to pursue a caeer in the music industry someday. That’s where a family could offer some essential guidance and support.

“Tatiyana would do well in any type of family,” says Hillman. “Other children, older children, younger children, pets — she really can adapt and adjust very well to any environment. “

Shylynn and Tatiyana — two kids just looking for a family to take that first step and learn a little more about the joy they could bring to life.

If you would like to learn more about any of the children we’ve featured, or learn more about post-permanency services you can call SWAN at 1-800-585-7926 or visit them online.