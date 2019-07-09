Lights from football field draw complaints

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting to save their field of dreams. That’s the mission of parents and their kids in one part of Luzerne County.

Some neighbors have complained about the youth football field in Sugarloaf Township has created problems in recent years, namely with the lights.

Members of the Valley Chiefs, a youth football team from the Hazleton area, say they fear this latest complaint is a step into having them kicked off that field, but the neighbor who filed that complaint insists that is simply not true. She just wants to protect her family’s quality of life.

“We really are not evil people trying to shut down a football program. I just really want my parents to enjoy their living peacefully. That’s the only issue,” Jessica Wolf of Sugarloaf Township said.

Jessica Wolf’s elderly parents live next to the Larock youth football field. She also owns a home nearby. She showed Eyewitness News photos of the issue at hand.

“Right now we are dealing with a lighting issue. There are two lights on the stadium lights that shine directly into their home. We’ve been trying since 2012 to have them remedied. We’ve been met with a lot of resistance of getting the lights resolved,” Wolf said.

But members of the Valley Chiefs are concerned that this complaint could be the first step to having them booted from the field.

“We have, as the Chiefs, gone above and beyond what the township allows,” Brent Smith, President of Valley Chiefs youth football team said.

The Valley Chiefs have used this field on East County Road for nearly 40 years. It is owned by Sugarloaf Township. These folks say they have tried their best to control the noise as well as deal with parking issues and like. They fear that this light complaint will grow into something more.

“The lights are I know the issue. The fact that needs to be said is that the lights are literally on for two months, September to October. Literally, an hour a night three days a week,” parent Erica Smith said.

Neighbor John Koval is here to support the team.

“I understand some people have complaints, that’s their issue. I live close enough where these lights shine in my windows sometimes too. It doesn’t bother me a bit,” Koval said.

Parents say they will jam a meeting tonight of the Sugarloaf Township supervisors. That’s when Jessica Wolf is expected to express her concerns to the supervisors who have the final say on the field.

The supervisor chairman told Eyewitness News Tuesday that he cannot envision telling the Chiefs football team they cannot use the field, but he wants to hear the concerns from Wolf and other neighbors.

The Sugarloaf Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m.