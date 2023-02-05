TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot rose once more to $747 million Saturday night after the Feb. 4 drawing still had no jackpot winner.

The winning numbers for the 33rd drawing since November 2022 were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, and Powerball 10.

However, while there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball website said four people in New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Oregon won $1 million prizes from the drawing.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticketholder in Kansas, winning a grand prize of $92.9 million.

The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots like Saturday night’s $700 million top prize to roll over and increase for months.

According to the Powerball website, the current estimated jackpot would now be the fifth largest jackpot to be up for grabs. The previous top 10 jackpots were:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $700 Million est. – Feb. 4, 2023 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

The $747 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing will be Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.