AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Seven fourth-grade students in Amherst County, Virginia, are recovering after eating gummy candy from a bag that later tested positive for fentanyl residue.

“A student brought a sandwich bag containing gummies to school, and then shared those gummies with six classmates during lunch,” said Dr. William Wells, the Amherst County Public Schools superintendent,.

Not long after, it was clear something was wrong.

“Students who ingested the gummies exhibited symptoms of nausea, vomiting, headache, and some muscle spasm,” said Dr. Wells.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was then called to investigate, testing the gummies for multiple substances.

“We tested further and found actually what it was,” said Lt. Dallas Hill.

The issue? Fentanyl residue, found on the plastic bag that the gummies were in.

After that discovery, Dr. Wells says the school was cleaned to prevent further exposure to students.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan Jr. in connection with the incident. Sanders is charged with drug possession while Dugan, a convicted felon, was arrested for being in possession of a firearm. Both face charges for delinquency of a minor.

Amherst Public Safety emphasizes that the risk of any further exposure from this incident is nearly zero, and says the fight against fentanyl goes far beyond this one scary situation.

“We need to wake up as a county and as a community to realize that these things are real, these things are happening. It’s not a Richmond problem, it’s not a Washington D.C. problem, it’s an Amherst County problem,” said Dr. Wells.

Officials say all the children involved in the incident are believed to be OK and are home with their families.