PA LIVE (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel speaks with another local “Woman in Power” highlighted by Dress for Success Luzerne County in their annual Women’s History Month campaign. This week, April Vinciarelli, COO of Jacobi Capital Management and the 2023 Sister for Success award recipient, brings along the CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County, Linda Loop. Together, they speak about the needs of non-profit and how viewers can help out this month.

Throughout March, you can help benefit Dress for Success by purchasing a T-shirt through this link.