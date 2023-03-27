WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre has announced a traffic advisory for Tuesday.

According to a press release, Pennsylvania American Water will be closing East Northampton Street from Main Street to Washington Street for road work in front of R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 Theatre, on Tuesday, March 28.

Courtesy:511PA

Officials say work will begin Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. and continue through 2:00 p.m., pending any setbacks. East Northampton Street will be open to area traffic from Washington Street to the parking lot across from the Wilkes-Baree Movies 14 Theater.

For up-to-date road conditions, drivers are urged to check 511PA online or by calling 511.