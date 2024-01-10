EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers across Northeastern Pennsylvania are being advised the following roads in the area are closed due to flooding, downed trees, or utilities.

The Department advises drivers to report down trees or utilities to the local emergency management center for response.

Below you can find the following roadways that are closed due to flooding;

Luzerne County;

Route 315 Plains Township on Cross Creek Point to Mtorworld Drive is closed for debris on the road.

Route 2005 in Wilkes-Barre Township on Casey Avenue and Hazle Avenue is closed due to a damaged roadway.

Susquehanna County;

Route 3004 in Springville township on Phillips Road to HErb Button Road is closed due to flooding.

Wyoming County;

Route 87 in Mehoopany Township on Sheehans Road to Hallow Road is closed due to flooding.

Route 3005 in Eaton Township on the intersection of Route 29 to Private Drive is closed due to a down tree.

Monroe County;

Due to heavy rain in the area, there are multiple road closures, specifically State Route 611/Warner Road and Learn Road south of Cherry Lane.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.