WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre has issued a traffic advisory for Thursday and Friday.

According to a press release, Wilkes-Barre has issued a traffic advisory for the downtown area on Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31.

Officials say Market Street between Franklin Street and Public Square will be closed to traffic on Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for UGI utility work.

Courtesy: 511PA

Drivers can always check 511PA for up-to-date road conditions and for more information on the traffic advisory, visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website.