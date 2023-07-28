EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced a lane restriction will be placed on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County for about a week.

According to PennDOT, I-80 eastbound between Exit 260B (American Legion Memorial Highway/Wilkes-Barre) and Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) will be down to one lane for concrete replacement.

Work will take place starting Sunday night, August 6, through the second week of August from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily.

PennDOT reinforces that while passing a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check on current road conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.