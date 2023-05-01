EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Severe weather has caused numerous roads to be impacted due to flooding, downed trees, and other problems.

According to PennDOT, the following roads in the associated counties are experiencing disruptions:

Road Location Status Columbia County Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) Closed both directions between Route 487 and Sportsman Club Road in orange Township, due to flooding. Route 339 Closed both directions between Route 93 in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, and Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, due to flooding and road damage. Montour County Route 3003 (Narehood Road) Closed between Jackson Road and Stump Road in Liberty Township, due to downed trees into wires. Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) Closed between Route 54 and Route 1003 (PP and L Road) in Anthony Township, due to flooding. Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) Closed between Route 3003 (Narehood Road) and Mowery Road in Liberty Township, for flooding. Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road / PP and L Road) Closed between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Arrowhead Road in Anthony Township, due to flooding. Northumberland County Route 1037 (Spruce Hollow Road) Closed between Old Danville Highway and Ridge Road in Point Township, due to flooding. Route 61 Closed between Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township and Eleventh Street in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding. Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) Closed between Hobbes Road and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township, due to flooding. Route 4001 (Sunbury Road) Closed both directions between Route 4004 (Avenue G) and Route 4002 (Kipps Run Road) in Riverside Borough, due to flooding. A detour using local roads is in place. Route 61(Hamilton Underpass) Closed in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding. A detour using Route 40012 (Eleventh Avenue) in the City of Sunbury, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4009 (Black Mills Road) in Upper Augusta Township. Sullivan County Route 2002 (Main Street / Nordmont Road) Closed between Route 220 in Davidson Township and Cox Road in Laporte Township, due to flooding.

There is currently no estimated time of re-opening for the listed roadways. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.