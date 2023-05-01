EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Severe weather has caused numerous roads to be impacted due to flooding, downed trees, and other problems.
According to PennDOT, the following roads in the associated counties are experiencing disruptions:
|Road Location
|Status
|Columbia County
|Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road)
|Closed both directions between Route 487 and Sportsman Club Road in orange Township, due to flooding.
|Route 339
|Closed both directions between Route 93 in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, and Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, due to flooding and road damage.
|Montour County
|Route 3003 (Narehood Road)
|Closed between Jackson Road and Stump Road in Liberty Township, due to downed trees into wires.
|Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road)
|Closed between Route 54 and Route 1003 (PP and L Road) in Anthony Township, due to flooding.
|Route 3010 (Steckermill Road)
|Closed between Route 3003 (Narehood Road) and Mowery Road in Liberty Township, for flooding.
|Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road / PP and L Road)
|Closed between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Arrowhead Road in Anthony Township, due to flooding.
|Northumberland County
|Route 1037 (Spruce Hollow Road)
|Closed between Old Danville Highway and Ridge Road in Point Township, due to flooding.
|Route 61
|Closed between Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township and Eleventh Street in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding.
|Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road)
|Closed between Hobbes Road and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township, due to flooding.
|Route 4001 (Sunbury Road)
|Closed both directions between Route 4004 (Avenue G) and Route 4002 (Kipps Run Road) in Riverside Borough, due to flooding. A detour using local roads is in place.
|Route 61(Hamilton Underpass)
|Closed in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding. A detour using Route 40012 (Eleventh Avenue) in the City of Sunbury, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4009 (Black Mills Road) in Upper Augusta Township.
|Sullivan County
|Route 2002 (Main Street / Nordmont Road)
|Closed between Route 220 in Davidson Township and Cox Road in Laporte Township, due to flooding.
There is currently no estimated time of re-opening for the listed roadways. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.