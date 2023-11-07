LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Route 435 southbound in Lackawanna County will be closing at the end of the month for a reconfiguration project.

PennDOT says Exit 2 (Elmhurst) to Route 435 South from Interstate 84 East in Dunmore will close beginning on Tuesday, November 28 to start the reconfiguration of Exit 2 (Elmhurst) and construction of the Route 435 “flyover ramp.”

PennDOT created a simulation of what the major roadway will look like after the reconfiguration project is complete, which can be seen above.

According to PennDOT officials, Route 435 South will be closed through the fall of 2024 and the recommended detour is as follows, while area residents may use local roads as an alternative:

Continue east on I-84 at Exit 2 (Elmhurst);

follow I-84 east at the I-380 split;

take Exit 8 to Route 247/348 (Mt. Cobb/Hamlin); and

follow Route 348 west to Route 435.

PennDOT first held a public meeting on January 23, 2017, for the I-84 Section; 282 Bridge Replacement Project, located in Dunmore Borough and Roaring Brook Township in Lackawanna County.

Officials proposed replacing two bridges to create a right-hand exit to Route 435 southbound via a “flyover” structure spanning both directions of I-84.

Additional work will include road reconstruction and construction of retaining walls to accommodate Route 435 grade adjustments.

PennDOT crews will also be rehabilitating an abandoned railroad bridge previously operated by the Erie & Wyoming Railroad to use during construction and for future use in the Lackawanna County Trail Corridor.

PennDOT urges travelers when encountering a work zone please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.