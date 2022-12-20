DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new transformer being delivered to PPL Electric Utilities, has caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County.

According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, due to its weight and size, the new transformer had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say the new transformer was so heavy, the bridge at Delaware Water Gap needed to be reinforced before the transport could cross.

As the transport makes its way to PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation, traffic was diverted and redirected at every area the transformer went through. Crews also had to raise utility lines and move traffic signals in order for the massive payload to pass under them.

Because it’s so heavy, the transport is expected to take several hours to reach its destination, PPL officials say.

Courtesy: PPL Electric Utilities

According to PPL Electric Utilities, the delivery route is as follows:

SR 611 northbound/North Delaware Drive (Point of Gap Overlook)

SR 611 turns into Main Street

Turn left from Main Street onto Foxtown Road

From Foxtown Road turn right onto Godfrey Ridge Road

From Godfrey Ridge Road turn right onto the substation gravel road.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.