EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers are advised that Route 487 is closed in both directions between Columbia and Northumberland counties due to a vehicle crash.

PennDOT states the crash occurred between Route 3003 (Orchard Drive/Ashton Hollow Road) in Franklin Township, Columbia County, and Route 54 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County.

Passenger vehicles from Northumberland County will be detoured via Pine Swamp Road, Middle Road, Route 42 into Catawissa.

Commercial truck traffic will be detoured to Route 54 and Route 11 in Danville.

Traffic coming from Columbia County will be detoured via Route 3003 and Route 3008 (Bear Gap Road).

At this time Route 487 is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.