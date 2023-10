LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT reports US 6 Casey Highway is closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer rollover has shut down US 6 Casey Highway eastbound at Exit 1 Marsh Wood Road/Mount Cobb/Throop.

The estimated time of reopening is 3:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.