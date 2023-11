EYEWITNESS TRAFFIC (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash has shut down a lane on Interstate 81 causing traffic congestion in Lackawanna County.

On Wednesday a two-car crash occurred on the left Southbound lane on I-81 Wednesday morning.

One lane has been closed off between the Davis (Exit 182) and Moosic Street (Exit 180) Exits.

At this time it is unclear when police will have the scene cleared and if anyone suffered any injuries.