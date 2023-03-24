SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is advising drivers of traffic and parking restrictions scheduled for Sunday during the Scranton Half Marathon.

According to a press release on Sunday, March 26, the Scranton Half Marathon is taking place and several traffic restrictions will be in place.

Police are advising residents and drivers of some road closures beginning before the start of the race to accommodate the event setup. These closures will remain in place until the end of the event.

The estimated time of road closures will start at 6:30 a.m. in some areas, and 7:30 a.m., in most areas. The road closures are expected to last until 12:00 p.m. however, times are subject to change.

Police ask drivers to avoid the race route if possible and to give themselves some added travel times in the Scranton area due to traffic being diverted.

The traffic and parking restrictions scheduled for Sunday are as follows:

Scranton High School

Will be open to Scranton Half Marathon and Scranton High School Event traffic only beginning at around 6:30 a.m. There will be NO THRU traffic.

Scranton High School closure points:

Providence Road and the North Scranton Expressway; (Participants may enter here).

Olive Street and Capouse Avenue Riverfront Sports/Ice Box traffic only. There will be NO THRU traffic.



Providence Road and Albright Avenue. Closed to all traffic



Riverfront Sports/Ice Box Complex Access this area by Olive Street and Capouse Avenue and travel the access road behind the Icebox Complex. There will be NO THRU traffic.



Please see the course map (pictured below) to see the areas that will be closed.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

Highlights of Sunday’s traffic restrictions:

North Scranton:

Green Ridge Street will see the greatest impact. Green Ridge Street will be closed until all runners cross.

Central City:

The majority of the business district will be closed to vehicles until all runners have entered South side.

South side:

Traffic to the area of South Washington Avenue will be restricted. No eastbound traffic will be permitted from Railroad Avenue and no westbound traffic will be permitted from Pittston Avenue until all runners are on the trail.

Cedar Avenue from Lackawanna Avenue to East Elm Street will be closed until runners go by.

Police recommend drivers use Interstate 81 instead of crossing through the City of Scranton.

Scranton officers are also asking drivers to refrain from driving around any police vehicles or road barricades without the direction of a uniformed law enforcement officer. Doing so may create a hazardous situation for others and can result in a citation or criminal charges.

Parking Restrictions – No Parking:

There will be “No Parking” allowed during the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 in the following areas:

From 1800 to the 2000 block of Sanderson Avenue

500 Biden Street

Additional parking restrictions may be in place and will have “No Parking” signs posted in those areas.

The Scranton Police Department says if a driver comes to a road closure and needs assistance they should call 570-348-4141.

For additional information on the 10 Annual Scranton Half Marathon visit their website.