BEAR CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic backed up for miles due to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 115 in Bear Creek where two have been sent to the hospital.

Crews are responding to a crash that happened on Rt. 115 around 2:00 p.m. Thursday in Bear Creek. The roadway is closed in both directions with a line of cars stretching over a mile long.

Both drivers have been taken to a hospital in Plains and the estimated time for the road to reopen is 10:30 p.m.

Information is limited at this time. 28/22 News will update you with the latest once information is released.