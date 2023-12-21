WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are issuing a traffic advisory Thursday as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra arrives at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police state drivers should expect significant traffic congestion starting at around 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., in the following areas;

Near the Arena

Highland Park Blvd

Exit 168 of Interstate 81

Route 309

Mundy Street around the Wyoming Valley Mall

Police say if you need to travel within those areas you are encouraged to use exit 170B on Interstate 81 and to form two lanes utilizing the shoulder of the road to enter the marquee between the hours of 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

The Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot will open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2:30 p.m. Trans-Siberian Orchestra show. Event doors are scheduled to open at 1:00 p.m.

Traffic exiting the arena onto Highland Park Boulevard at the main exit (marquee) and turning right toward Mundy Street will be forced into the mall parking lot or to turn left onto Mundy Street. The right turn lane to enter Mundy Street will be shut down until the lot is clear.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Additionally, traffic exiting the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons (Smokey Bones) will be forced to turn right exiting the plaza onto Mundy Street.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

For the second showing, the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot will open at approximately 6:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Traffic coming to the 7:30 p.m. show is encouraged to not arrive in the vicinity of the arena until this time. Event doors are scheduled to open at or before 6:30 p.m.