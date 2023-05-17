LOGANTON, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wishes to remind drivers of an upcoming traffic change on Route 880 near Loganton.

According to PennDOT, in late March, just east of Loganton, crews started a private project and temporary traffic signals were put into place.

PennDOT says the traffic pattern is scheduled to change on Monday, May 22, when the southbound lane of RTE 880 will be closed. The temporary traffic signals were put into place to enforce an alternating traffic pattern in the northbound lane.

PennDOT says they expect the temporary road signals to be in place through June.

Nicholas Meats is sponsoring the project. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for the box culvert work. Quandel Construction is managing the project.

Drivers are encouraged to check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.