WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township police are issuing a traffic advisory for Saturday when Kenny Chesney arrives in NEPA.
Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is advising drivers commuting near the Moghen Sun Arena that traffic congestion is expected to start around 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Police say this also included Highland Park Blouvard, exit 168 of Interstate 81, Route 309, and Mundy Street around the Wyoming Valley Mall.
Wilkes-Barre Township police are offering the following reminders if you plan on attending Saturday’s concert:
- Show time is 7:30 p.m.
- Parking lots open at 3:00 p.m. and general parking is $20 upon arrival
- No overnight parking is permitted. The parking lot may become full, so please carpool if you can. Rideshare should utilize the Highland Park Blvd. entrance
- Guests may not use additional parking spaces for tailgating or interfere with the flow of traffic
- Clear totes/clutch bags permitted
- No purses/backpacks/camera bags/fanny packs or any bags that are not clear on all sides
- All concessions/merchandise sales inside the venue are credit card/debit card/mobile pay only
Doors are expected to open at 6:00 pm. for the Kenny Chesney “I Go Back Tour” with special guest Kelese Ballerini.