WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township police are issuing a traffic advisory for Saturday when Kenny Chesney arrives in NEPA.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is advising drivers commuting near the Moghen Sun Arena that traffic congestion is expected to start around 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Police say this also included Highland Park Blouvard, exit 168 of Interstate 81, Route 309, and Mundy Street around the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Wilkes-Barre Township police are offering the following reminders if you plan on attending Saturday’s concert:

Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Parking lots open at 3:00 p.m. and general parking is $20 upon arrival

No overnight parking is permitted. The parking lot may become full, so please carpool if you can. Rideshare should utilize the Highland Park Blvd. entrance

Guests may not use additional parking spaces for tailgating or interfere with the flow of traffic

Clear totes/clutch bags permitted

No purses/backpacks/camera bags/fanny packs or any bags that are not clear on all sides

All concessions/merchandise sales inside the venue are credit card/debit card/mobile pay only

Doors are expected to open at 6:00 pm. for the Kenny Chesney “I Go Back Tour” with special guest Kelese Ballerini.