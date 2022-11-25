WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a traffic warning for Sunday to account for the upcoming Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum progressive rock group, will be performing twice on Sunday, November 27, at the arena. The shows are a part of their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour. The performances will take place at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

As a result of the shows, police expect significant traffic in the area from 2:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. That area includes Highland Park Boulevard, Exit 168 of Interstate 81, Route 309, and Mundy Street around the Wyoming Valley Mall.

The Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot will open at 1:00 p.m. for the 3:00 p.m. show and 6:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.

It is recommended to use the app Waze to help navigate to the event and avoid traffic.

Guests are prohibited from bringing the following inside the Mohegan Sun Arena for the show: