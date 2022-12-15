LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer needed to be towed after getting stuck on Laurel Run Road Thursday afternoon.

According to crews on the scene, state police were guiding the tow truck pulling the tractor-trailer after it got stuck driving along Laurel Run Road around 12:30 p.m.

Traffic was stopped going both ways until the tow truck started moving.

Conditions were getting increasingly worse on the road as of 1:00 p.m.

Officials say there are several PennDOT signs that give warning that no commercial trucks are allowed to travel on Giant’s Despair.