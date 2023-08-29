LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on Interstate 81 Northbound caused traffic delays in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

According to PennDOT, drivers may experience delays near exit 190, Dickson City/Main Ave in Lackawanna County due to the crash.

Lackawanna County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News a tractor-trailer was involved. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

For more information on traffic updates visit 511PA.com.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us following the crash and traffic updates.