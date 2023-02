WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 84 was shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Thursday morning.

According to PennDOT, I-84 eastbound was closed beginning at mile marker 17 through exit 20 in Wayne County.

The closure was due to a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed. Drivers can check for current road conditions on 511PA.