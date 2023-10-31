LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash caused a heavy traffic disruption Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred around 7:45 on Interstate 81 northbound between the Avoca and Moosic exits.

A tractor-trailer carrying what appears to be logs could be seen partially overturned along the side of the road.

Traffic is being impacted in both the northbound and southbound lanes. There has been no word on injuries at this time.

Traffic on that section of the interstate has been heavily impacted while crews work the scene.

For the latest in road conditions, motorists are advised to visit 511pa.com.