LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, Route 14 in Lewis Township has reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) due to a tractor trailer crash.

PennDOT says that the road reopened at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

No information is available on the crash at this time.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.