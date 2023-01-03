EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning drivers of a closed state route in East Chillisquaque Township.

According to a release from PennDOT, a portion of State Route 45 is close due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Courtesy: 511PA.com

The route is closed between Frederick Road, Shakespere Road, and Liberty Valley Road. A detour using Route 147 and 642 is in place.

PennDOT is estimating the route will remain closed for several hours.

For the latest updates on traffic and roadway conditions check 511PA.com.