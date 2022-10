LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed one lane of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

The southbound lane closure is impacting travel around mile marker 182. The closure is due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

PennDOT estimates that the lane will reopen at 12:00 p.m.

To check roadway conditions, visit 511PA.