LATHROP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced a road closure in Susquehanna County.

According to PennDOT, Route 2002, which falls between Route 2009 and Route 3023 in Lathrop Township, will be closed beginning on July 11.

PennDOT says that the closure is due to a pipe culvert repair project, and anticipates that the road will reopen during the autumn season this year.

PennDOT recommends the following detour from Route 2009:

Turn right onto Route 2009;

Turn left onto Route 2096;

Turn left Route 2013;

Turn left onto Route 3023; and

Turn left back onto Route 2002.

PennDOT recommends the following detour from Route 3023:

Continue straight on Route 3023;

Turn right onto Route 2013;

Turn right on Route 2096;

Turn right onto Route 2009; and

Turn left back onto Route 2002.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.com.