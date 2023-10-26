PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday, that the Suscon Road Bridge in Pittston Township has reopened.

Officials say travelers should expect intermittent lane restrictions until construction is completed.

PennDOT urges those behind the wheel, when encountering a work zone to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.