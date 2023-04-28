LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday, crews will be removing a damaged structure on Saturday which will cause lane restrictions on Interstate 81 southbound.

According to PennDOT, crews will be removing a damaged catwalk structure from an overhead sign between I-81 and SR 8024.

PennDOT says the structure removal will cause lane restrictions on I-81 southbound beginning at Exit 187 (Carbondale/ Mt. Pocono) to Exit 185 (President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway) in Lackawanna County on Saturday, April 29, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

PennDOT reminds drivers when encountering a work zone, please keep to the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Those traveling can check up-to-date road conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.