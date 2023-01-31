FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs.

According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice.

The detour will be as follows:

Take State Route 940 (Foster Avenue) towards White Haven and continue straight onto Church Street.

Drivers can check current road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.