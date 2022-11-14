MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer with the Montrose Police Department spotted smoke coming out of a building while patrolling the area and knocked on the door, waking the family inside.

Sgt. James Smith tells Eyewitness News that he was able to wake the family inside the house in the 500 block of Lower South Main Street just before 9:00 a.m. and safely bring them outside.

The incident temporarily shut down SR 29 in Montrose due to the hose lines required to put out the fire.

PennDOT says the road was closed between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street in Montrose. State Route 29 has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.