DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced they are issuing a speed reduction and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on Interstate 84 as well as Interstate 380 in several counties.

Officials said the speed was reduced to 45 mph on I-84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties as of 10:00 a.m. on December 11. PennDOT announced they will be issuing the same restrictions on I-380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

They have also restricted commercial vehicles to right-lane-only traffic for the time being.

Eyewitness News will update this article when the speed reduction is lifted.