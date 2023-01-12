SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has placed a speed limit restriction on Interstate 81, citing foggy conditions.

The speed limit on I-81 between McAdoo and Irving has been reduced to 45 miles per hour. PennDOT asks drivers to remain off the road if possible, but if you do have to travel the urge you to stay alert.

Courtesy: 511PA.com

According to PennDOT, when driving in fog, you should slow down, increase your following distance, and keep low-beam lights on to increase visibility.

If you are heading out, check 511PA.com for the latest on traffic and roadway conditions.