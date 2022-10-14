EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced there will be several lane restrictions on I-80, I-81, and I-84 between 10/17 and 10/21.

The chart below is a list of restrictions on the Pennsylvania Interstate system:

InterstateLocationReason for restrictionDates of restrictionTime of restriction
I-80 EastExit 262 to Exit 273 (Luzerne County)Wire Pull Over10/199 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-81Hazle TownshipShoulder Stability10/17-10/187 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-81Butler TownshipBridge Repairs10/17-10/207 a.m to 3 p.m.
I-81Lenox TownshipPatch and Cutting10/17-10/207 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-84Elmhurst TownshipJoint Repair10/17-10/217 a.m. to 3 p.m.