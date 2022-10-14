EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced there will be several lane restrictions on I-80, I-81, and I-84 between 10/17 and 10/21.
The chart below is a list of restrictions on the Pennsylvania Interstate system:
|Interstate
|Location
|Reason for restriction
|Dates of restriction
|Time of restriction
|I-80 East
|Exit 262 to Exit 273 (Luzerne County)
|Wire Pull Over
|10/19
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|I-81
|Hazle Township
|Shoulder Stability
|10/17-10/18
|7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|I-81
|Butler Township
|Bridge Repairs
|10/17-10/20
|7 a.m to 3 p.m.
|I-81
|Lenox Township
|Patch and Cutting
|10/17-10/20
|7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|I-84
|Elmhurst Township
|Joint Repair
|10/17-10/21
|7 a.m. to 3 p.m.