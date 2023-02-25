SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department put out a release asking drivers to stay home Saturday due to slippery road conditions.

In a Scranton PD Facebook post, officials asked drivers to use caution while driving through the city.

If possible, police asked drivers to stay home unless you need to travel for essential or emergency reasons until conditions improve.

The Department of Public Works has been notified of the conditions and is currently working on addressing the road conditions.