SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County officials issue a traffic alert as work on a mural near the Radisson Hotel begins next week.

According to Lackawanna County Communications Director Joseph A. D’Arienzo, work on priming the mural surface by the Radisson Hotel will begin on Monday, July 24.

The mural work will take place on the expressway’s outbound lane, right side, which is the wall closest to the hotel.

The lane closure will begin starting at 6 a.m. Monday and officials say the work is expected to take about two weeks.