LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday, there are scheduled lane closures on Interstate 81 North during this week.

PennDOT says there will be lane closures on I-81 northbound from Exit 184 (River Street) to Exit 186 (Dunmore/Drinker Street) in Lackawanna County for bridge joint repair.

According to PennDOT officials, work will take place from Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In high-traffic locations, those behind the wheel are urged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.