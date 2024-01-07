CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced part of Route 6 is closed in Clarks Summit for downed wires.

Officials stated that Route 6 is closed between Gravel Pond Road and Winola Road in Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County due to downed wires.

Chief Christopher Yarns with the Clarks Summit Borough Police Department tells 28/22 News a car crashed into a Frontier utility pole causing the issue.

Chief Yarns says they are currently waiting on Frontier to come and repair the damaged pole.

Authorities say that that road should be back open around 8:00 p.m.

For updates on traffic conditions during the storm check 511PA.com.