MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Route 442 in Muncy Creek Township has been closed in both directions between Confer Lane and Route 2061 (Clarkstown Road) due to a crash with downed utilities.

PennDOT estimates that the road will be closed for several hours. In the meantime, a detour using local roads has been prepared.

There is no further information on the crash available at this time.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.