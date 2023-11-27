LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that the closing of Route 435 southbound in Lackawanna County has been rescheduled.

PennDOT originally announced Route 435 southbound in Lackawanna County would be closing at the end of the month for a reconfiguration project. Exit 2 (Elmhurst) to Route 435 South from Interstate 84 East in Dunmore was supposed to close on Tuesday, November 28 to start the reconfiguration of Exit 2 (Elmhurst) and construction of the Route 435 “flyover ramp.”

However, due to inclement weather, PennDOT officials say Route 435 South will now be closed as of Thursday, November 30.

PennDOT has created a simulation of what the major roadway will look like after the project is complete, which can be seen above.

According to PennDOT officials, Route 435 South will be closed through the fall of 2024 and the recommended detour is as follows, while area residents may use local roads as an alternative:

Courtesy: PennDOT

Continue east on I-84 at Exit 2 (Elmhurst);

follow I-84 east at the I-380 split;

take Exit 8 to Route 247/348 (Mt. Cobb/Hamlin); and

follow Route 348 west to Route 435.

PennDOT first held a public meeting on January 23, 2017, for the I-84 Section; 282 Bridge Replacement Project, located in Dunmore Borough and Roaring Brook Township in Lackawanna County.

Additional work will include road reconstruction and construction of retaining walls to accommodate Route 435 grade adjustments.

PennDOT crews will also be rehabilitating an abandoned railroad bridge previously operated by the Erie & Wyoming Railroad to use during construction and for future use in the Lackawanna County Trail Corridor.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.