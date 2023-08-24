EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday the continuation of a three-year, road-widening project on Route 339 in Luzerne and Columbia Counties.

PennDOT says a three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County will continue next week.

Officials say work for the project will continue the week of Monday, August 28, during daytime hours and the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will continue the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339.

Work for the project includes milling of existing pavement, the excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway, and placing a subbase in preparation for paving.

Traffic impacts include a long-term detour for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 North, Route 11 South, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remainder of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the southbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Travelers should be alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the prime contractor for this $11,500,000 reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes the reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County.

The reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River.

Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.