BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNT (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Route 3101 in Luzerne county is back open .

According to PennDOT the bridge located on Route 3101 (Hobble Road) in Butler Township, Luzerne County, which was closed in June 2023, has officially been reopened.

