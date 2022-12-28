BRADFORD COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County is set to continue on Wednesday.

The reconstruction project, which spans for 2.6 miles, runs from just north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) in Sayre County, near the New York state line. The project starts at the New York state line then works south.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the contractor will complete drainage work at the intersection of Pine Street and Route 199 (Main Street), as well as constructing ADA ramps at the intersection of Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) and Lockhart Street.

Drivers should be alert to alternating lane restrictions with flagging in those areas.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.