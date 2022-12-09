BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County will continue in the coming weeks.

The reconstruction project will take place slightly north of the Route 1056 intersection (Front Street) in Athens Borough and spans until the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.

On Saturday, December 10, the contractor will paint the crosswalk lines between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street and between Woodworth Street and Mohawk Street.

Throughout the week of December 12, the contractor will prepare to complete the final wearing course, or upper layer of pavement, on driveways near Route 199 between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street and between Woodworth Street and Mohawk Street. There will also be draining work between Cherry Street and Vanderbilt Street.

During this time, drivers should be alert to alternating lane restrictions.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.